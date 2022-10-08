Australian Senate a waste of time and money

IT is high time we abolished the Australian Senate.
As a party house it's a waste of time and money - a big fat duplication of outcomes in the House of Representatives.
As well, the term of the House of Reps should be increased from three to four years, in order to give a government time and space to implement its policies.
At present the government's agenda is akin to a flight from Launceston to Melbourne.
By the time the aircraft reaches cruising altitude it's time to descend into Melbourne.
With the current three-year term a new government has an effective operational window of about 15 months, before everything it does has to be viewed through the prism of the next election.
Traditionally I've been a supporter of the bicameral system because it's supposed to provide for checks on what the executive (ministry) is up to.
But what a charade, to have senators and ministers using the talking points and speeches from their colleagues in the House of Reps.
We're way past the ideal, with 70 of the 76 Senate seats controlled by the Coalition, Labor and the Greens.
I know from experience as a Senate staffer that senators do great work on an extensive committee system, which keeps the government on its toes and makes legislation better.
But they should be providing an exceptional service, for the $230,000 or so that Senate backbenchers earn each year.
The Senate is a luxury we can't afford.
It costs almost $2 million a year to bankroll each senator.
A fair portion are drones who do their party's bidding so that barring some serious horse trading, outcomes in the Senate are just a rerun of the lawmaking in the House of Reps.
It costs about $400 million every three years to fund House of Reps and half-Senate elections, and more if there is a double dissolution with both houses up for election.
Public funding of elections for candidates achieving four per cent of the vote works out at around $70 million an election.
Sure, you can't put a price on democracy.
Who cares how much our federal parliament costs each year and each election, but I'm not dying in a ditch over costs.
Given the party political nature of the Senate, why do we need such duplication in the federal parliament?
Of course, as the states' house, the Constitution apportions 12 senators for each state to ensure smaller states are not always swamped by the bigger states in House of Reps votes.
But this is obsolete, theoretical nonsense.
The fact that Tasmania has only five lower house MPs and NSW 47 is rendered irrelevant by the priority of party politics.
How much easier in a unicameral parliament, would it be for a government to effectively carry out its mandate from voters.
It would also be way more effective if the government had four years to run its agenda.
NSW, Victoria, WA, South Australia and Tasmania have four-year terms for their lower houses.
But that aside, it is folly for the most important chamber in the nation, the House of Reps, to be always in a state of flux, as the political parties scramble and battle for supremacy in a tight three-year time frame.
Electoral analysts say that with the current three-year terms in the lower house and six-year terms in the Senate, the Senate term would have to be expanded to eight years if the House of Reps moved to four-year terms.
Rubbish. Abolish the Senate, or create four-year terms for both chambers, with the full Senate and the House of Reps both facing electors every four years.
The idea of a three-and-six-year terms which currently exists, is supposed to prevent the more popular major party from a winner-take-all outcome on election day.
This theory is debunked by the nature of party politics.
The doctrine of states' rights is a myth. It's all about numbers and agendas.
Currently there is only one true Independent in the Senate, up against the Coalition, Labor and the Greens, the Jacqui Lambie party, Pauline Hanson's One Nation and Clive Palmer's United Australia.
It is not a house of review; it's a clone of the other chamber with a just a few variations.
A party-dominated house of review is by definition not a house of review.
It's not quite a rubber stamp chamber but its effectiveness is damn near useless.
It's all about power.
The so-called constitutional role of the Senate is meaningless.
Let's face it, the objective of an opposition party in the Senate is to stymie the government's agenda by any way it can.
The current objective of the Greens is to force the government to make concessions and oppose anything the Coalition does or says.
This endless partisan dogfight in the Senate is proof of a useless, superfluous chamber - just a big sham at our expense.
