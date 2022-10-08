The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Call for Launceston councillors to put a stop to North East Rail Trail development

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
October 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health concerns over North East Rail Trail development

The long running saga over the North East Rail Trail continues with a petition being lodged to City of Launceston council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.