The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Top side produce another strong show

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevallyn Titans 2's Jeff Speer led his side to a win. Picture by Paul Scambler

Trevallyn Titans 2's dominance of the Tennis North competition continued last week, defeating cellar-dwellers Riverside Rafter 6/36-0/8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.