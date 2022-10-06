Top side produce another strong show

Trevallyn Titans 2's dominance of the Tennis North competition continued last week, defeating cellar-dwellers Riverside Rafter 6/36-0/8.
Rafter young gun Doug Sheppard stepped up to number one against veteran Jeff Speer, going down valiantly 6-2 and rest of the matches followed a similar scoreline.
Only captain Ryan Walker could eclipse Sheppard's effort, going down 6-3 to Glen Clifford, while the other matches resulted in 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 and 6-0 losses.
The other matches produced mixed results for the Riverside teams, with de Minaur going down and Hewitt getting up.
Hewitt exacted revenge on behalf of their Rafter clubmates, defeating Trevallyn Titans 4/29 to 2/22.
With Ken Ho filling in for regular number one Nick Hookway, the Trevallyn stalwart started with a bang, defeating Andrew Roberts 6-2.
Mathew Webb and Patrick Michael put the ledger back even with a 6-3 doubles win against Josh Chugg and Dave Beattie before the next round of matches were split once again - leaving it all tied up going into the last two.
The home club managed to prevail, as Michael squeezed past Beattie 6-1 and Roberts and Webb gave Ho his sole loss for the night in a 6-1 thumping.
Deloraine Warriors screamed into second place with a 4/30 to 2/23 win over Riverside de Minaur.
It started from the top as Jason Fletcher defeated Campbell Young 6-2 and young stars Jack Heathcote and Thomas Gleeson saw off Fletcher Young and Daniel Binns 6-3.
The results were then split for the rest of the night but the Warriors already had that two-match buffer in hand, setting them up for victory.
Heathcote got the better of Fletcher Young 6-3 before brother Campbell and Binns defeated Fletcher and Gleeson 6-2.
Binns defeated Gleeson 6-4 and the Young brothers went down to Fletcher and Heathcote 6-3 - meaning Heathcote won all of his matches for the night.
The roster returns after school holidays.
Titans2 44, Deloraine 34, Titans 33, Hewitt 28, de Minaur 17, Rafter 12
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
