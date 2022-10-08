The Examiner

Cowgirl bites dust while getting the picture

MB
By Murray Butwell
October 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There comes a time when every cowgirl should sit properly on her chair. Photo Shutterstock

They say even cowgirls get the blues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MB

Murray Butwell

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.