Cowgirl bites dust while getting the picture

They say even cowgirls get the blues.
What they don't say, is that there comes a time in every cowgirl's life when she must sit correctly on her chair.
I sometimes like to sit "cowgirl' on a chair - seated backwards.
Last Saturday I wanted to get a picture of spring bluebells and decided to sit 1958 cowgirl on an old iron chair.
Dear reader, my bum, she had a mind of her own!
Once "she" went, the rest followed.
It was my right buttock and head that bore the brunt of deck, chair and iron table.
We were expecting visitors, ostensibly to discuss the recent grand final.
They arrived about a minute after my bounce.
Max, a Demons fan and Gael a lifelong follower of the Kangas, know about concussion.
"The concussion rule ... you're out of the game for 20 minutes,'' Max said.
"How many fingers? Is that blood? We need to get you to accident and emergency!''
I stayed on the courtyard deck until I felt safe to rise, with help from the resident Sydney Swans team doctor, my husband.
Last Saturday's coffee and Persian love cake was arranged as a vivisection of the recent AFL Grand Final between the Swans and the Cats.
In Melbourne, seven days earlier, we had robbed a bank and husband took cash and a train to the MCG, hoping to find a scalper/seat.
Bloods reader, he'd been wearing several layers of Swans gear for the previous month, and sleeping on a Swannies pillow - yes, he was dreaming.
Sadly, or fortunately, there were no scalpers at the MCG. He settled himself with the crowd watching the game on a big screen.
Recall, birthday reader, Grand Final day was also my birthday.
Daughter and I hit the bagels and shops and by afternoon we were foot sore. I'd bought my birthday present - an absolutely fabulous pair of black sunnies - 20 per cent off! Bargain. (Self: Probably the same price as a ticket to the Grand Final.)
We arrived home at quarter time - score - 42 to 6 ... his Swans had dived.
A mere 10 minutes later Sydney's saddest Swan knocked on the door.
Our daughter convinced us we needed non-slip stickers on our beautiful Tassie oak stairs. Apparently, said stickers, prevent people in socks slipping?
Dutifully we assiduously stuck ugly adhesive tape to 40 stairs.
After two months of stickers on stairs we noticed our socks stuck to said safety stickers and created another slip/trip opportunity. We spent much of last weekend, taking turns at peeling the step suckers off.
Fingers grazed, but stairs liberated, we decided an easier remedy would be to let our feet run naked on our stairway to heaven. (PS. We haven't told her yet.)
Our return journey from Melbourne to Launceston involved double shot piccolo and toasted cheese and ham sandwich at an airport cafe.
At an adjoining table were a Louisiana mother and son. He was 14. They'd been travelling around New Zealand and were headed home. They were nondescript and humble in their holiday storytelling.
A beautiful thing happened; without being asked, the boy cleared the adjoining table - took away other people's garbage and stacked their dirty plates and cups. He sat back down with his mum; she nodded.
