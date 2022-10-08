A man who was driving late at night on the East Tamar Highway crashed his vehicle in the middle of the highway because he was reaching for a cheeseburger.
Christian Patrick Retallick had been driving back to George Town from Launceston after consuming a number of drinks at a hotel.
The 25-year-old, who received his licence last year, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving while his licence was suspended, and one count of negligent driving.
Police prosecutor Angela Robinson said at the time of the offence, Retallick's licence was suspended and that he had consumed an unknown quantity of alcohol at the Newstead Hotel on August 18, 2022 before departing the following morning at 12.50am, August 19.
Ms Robinson said Retallick had intended to drive from Launceston to George Town and had driven about 18km north on the East Tamar Highway before he lost control of his vehicle because he was trying to reach for a cheeseburger on his passenger side.
As a result, the vehicle drifted to the right hand side of the dual lane highway and the drivers side tyre collided with the medium barrier and travelled along the cable barrier for about 30 metres before coming to a stop in the right hand lane.
Retallick was uninjured and was able to remove himself from the vehicle before he was spoken to by police.
Police observed Retallick to have bloodshot eyes and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol and was also "slurring his words".
"He had admitted that he had been drinking and was the holder of a provisional licence".
The defendant returned a reading of 0.117 and was drinking a few Jack Daniels with friends prior to crashing.
He told police he was driving because he went to see a friend in George Town.
Retallick, who represented himself in court, described his actions as a "very stupid mistake".
He was disqualified from driving for six months, and was fined $1100 for all charges. Convictions were recorded.
Chief Magistrate Catherine Geason said the disqualification would make life very difficult for the defendant.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
