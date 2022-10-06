More than 500 people signed a petition against e-scooters in Kings Meadows.
The petition opposed the introducing e-Scooters to the footpaths of the shopping centre of Hobart Road and the Meadow Mews and those footpaths connecting these sites.
A report will be brought back to council within 42 days for council to determine any action to be taken in respect of the petition.
E-scooters are currently in a 12-month long trial in Launceston, with electric scooter operators Beam and Neuron Mobility.
The trial concludes in December 2022 where trip data will be analysed to identify patterns of return journeys and commuting to key locations to assess the trial.
The August 2022 State of the City report found in the 9 months there had been 198,391 trips, 405,616 kilometres travelled, and only 24 reported incidents.
The petition was received by councillors who will wait on an officer's report.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
