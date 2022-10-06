The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community members are calling on Launceston council to stop the introduction of e-scooters

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:00am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petition against e-scooters in Kings Meadows

More than 500 people signed a petition against e-scooters in Kings Meadows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.