It appears SHAPE Australia Pty Ltd for Building will be responsible for the $650,000 stage three of the Albert Hall Renewal Project.
The Tender Review Committee determined this tender of $664,060 (exclusive of GST) submitted should be accepted.
Awarding of the construction contract will require further Tender Review Committee approval. It was during the council meeting on Wednesday, October 5, councillors noted the decision the committee made to accept the tender.
Moved by councillor Hugh McKenzie, he opened the debate saying the while the method was "slighty unique" it needed to happen.
"This means we can work through the design stage and get ready to start the development, which is planned to start in early in the new year," he said.
Council will be able to go out to tender again if they are not happy with the design.
The development for the Albert Hall refurbishment was passed in March 2022, and was committed to by the federal government, along with the City of Launceston council and the state government in 2019.
While SHAPE is a mainland business, they have done work previously in Tasmania and came "highly recommended", according to councillor Paul Spencer.
Cr McKenzie said largely local subcontractors will be used for the work SHAPE building are going to do.
Deputy mayor Danny Gibson said a lot of people were passionate about the refurbishment of Albert Hall.
"This will allow for refinement of design in conjuncture with the potential building contractor," he said.
Cr Gibson wanted the community to kept informed "every step of the way".
Stage three will include the redevelopment of the foyer and incorporate a new space for the existing cafe, along with a new kitchen and improved disability access for the public.
The first two stages included smaller scale works, such as the improvements to audiovisual equipment, toilets and meeting rooms.
The total project value is expected to be $11.58 million and is part of the Launceston City Deal.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
