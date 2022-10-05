Tasmania JackJumpers players have taken ownership over two poor defensive displays to start the NBL season.
American import Milton Doyle and forward Jarred Bairstow both agreed their side had to address its defensive issues ahead of upcoming games against New Zealand Breakers and Brisbane Bullets.
Doyle said the struggles in defence was all on the team after not translating preseason form when it had counted.
"The biggest thing is bringing a defence with you wherever you go," Doyle said.
"You may not make shots all the time, but defence follows you."
Bairstow echoed Doyle and said the side had to fix the problem.
"We've just got to lock in the details of defence," Bairstow said.
"The last two games, there's been nothing crazy that the opposition has done that we weren't prepared for.
We've got to not give the crowd anything to get hyped up about.- Jarred Bairstow
"We just weren't on point with some of the details of what we wanted to do for some of our assignments and frankly that's on us."
He downplayed comparisons with last season's slow start.
"I don't want to be in that hole where we have to win 11 straight to just give ourselves a chance, and a shot from South East to put us over the edge at the end of the season," he said.
"I mean there's some confidence in it that it's not over, it's still very early days but yeah, you don't want to dig yourself a hole."
It will be the first NBL game in over a year played in New Zealand, and Bairstow expected it would be emotionally charged.
"So we've got to not give the crowd anything to get hyped up about, we got to come in on point from the start and not let it get away," he said.
The JackJumpers play the Breakers on Friday, 5.30pm and the Bullets in Hobart Sunday, 2pm.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
