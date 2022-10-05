Medcraft murder trial: sword looked 'very sharp'

The Examiner
Officer tells jury about alleged murder weapon

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 5 2022 - 8:13pm, first published 5:30pm
A sword recovered from a car in a Burnie street was double-edged, blood stained and appeared to be very sharp, a Supreme Court jury heard.

