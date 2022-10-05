The power of less; the strength of a black and white image

We live in a world full of colour, but from a photography perspective, colour is a fairly recent addition to the short list of tools available to photographers. For roughly half of the working life of photography, technical limitations made black and white the only option, something that for many was plenty and gave all of us a unique way of seeing the world.
When you think about it, there is nothing natural about a black and white photo. It is not a real interpretation of our world, more of a hyper real one, but it became the normal way of seeing through someone else's eyes for over half a century. Mono-tonal imaging was allowed to grow free of the normal limits and expectations of colour, but it had to work harder with less.
Black and white was king. It was "real" photography. Ironically a world full of colour could not accept the artistic credentials of early colour photography.
Photographers such as Ernst Haas, Elliott Porter or Saul Leiter used colour well before it was accepted seriously for art or documentary applications and their work is now all the more powerful for it, especially when you consider the technical difficulties they faced. At the time, they were relatively unheralded, sometimes even shunned which seems unfair considering they took the harder road.
Even Ansel Adams, the master of the black and white landscape, obliged by his contract to Kodak, reluctantly used colour film as early as the 1930's, a portfolio that he sidelined for much of his life. I would recommend if you want to look these up, try to find the earlier more accurate renditions, not the over processed modern takes (easy to pick).
My first true photographic love was colour slide (Fuji Velvia and Kodachrome 64), but I migrated to "grown up" black and white (Kodak Tri-X film processed in Agfa Rodinal at 1:100 ratio in particular) as it was much more accessible, although I must admit I had no great love of the darkroom.
Stripping away colour changes image geometry and removes implied mood. Black and white has no cheats, it is an exercise in graphic composition and honest representation, the bare truth, depending completely on the strength of the subject, the composition and light used to capture it.
A brightly coloured flower for example, placed anywhere in the frame tends to dominate a colour image, possibly blinding us to other elements in the frame. Transformed into black and white, that same flower tends to fall back into the fold, flatten even, becoming just another part of the whole and now must rely on light and texture to remain relevant.
The eye is naturally drawn around the frame to trigger colours as our hunter gatherer DNA takes over, so colour placement can be a useful tool or an unwanted distraction.
Black and white images then tend to be more two dimensional by nature, but this simplicity can be a salve, it can increase message clarity and impact, make the mundane interesting and sometimes even, salvage an un-workable colour image.
The colour of a photo may be considered for mood, accuracy and intensity, which are useful but not optional creative elements. Blue against yellow, red against green, cool or warm, low or high contrast, harmonious or discordant, all make or break colour photos.
When they fail to deliver or even work against you, black and white may be the only viable option.
In mono bad colour is avoided, the new enemy becomes tonal merging, which is when all these colours turn to similar shades of grey. I guess you could cheat and colour tone your black and whites to invoke a mood, but then I guess they would not technically be black and white.
Personally, I use colour most of the time because I have to, so I try to use it's characteristics to help define subject importance and mood, but I am aware that sometimes, strong colours make it all too easy to forget the rest of the frame and like sugar, it can be addictive. The beauty of digital is, all images start as colour, but none have to end up that way.
For me these days it tends to be a post-shot realisation. Some images just scream mono, some need it, others only fully emerge later when I am in the mood to experiment. Occasionally an image works equally well in colour or mono, but that is rare and each interpretation is different.
In a world dominated by colour, be it true or false, the quiet mono image must make its own way against an ever increasing flood of chromatic competiton. I for one intend to remind myself and others that it is still a relevant tool for expression.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.