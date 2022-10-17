Earlier this year, David Beckham heaped praise on Blackpool's Jake Daniels for coming out as gay.
Not long afterwards, it was revealed that the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England star had accepted a role as ambassador to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, a country where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison.
Gay magazine Attitude accused Beckham of hypocrisy which, on the face of it, would appear to be justified.
But there was a fundamental difference between Beckham's two standpoints.
He was not paid £10 million for the former.
It is a perfect example of how money is significantly more important than morality in regards to this tournament, which is just a month away.
From the moment loveable FIFA president Sepp Blatter revealed quite how low his bribery threshold was in 2010 by allowing back-to-back World Cups to be awarded to Russia and Qatar, the soccer world has been condemning both.
But that didn't deter everyone from universally getting behind Vladimir Putin's sinister showpiece four years ago and nor will it prevent us all tuning in when Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann meet their match in Harrison Delbridge.
Promoting its upcoming coverage of the tournament, international news agency Reuters stated: "For the first time in its history the World Cup will be taking place in the Arab world. This move has not been without controversy."
It is difficult to quantify the extent of this understatement.
In addition to the country's stance on homosexuality, women still need permission to study, marry or travel and it has been widely reported that an estimated 6500 migrant workers have died while building infrastructure for the World Cup.
Many countries have been grappling with the conundrum of how to take part while not being seen to support such practices.
Norway threatened to boycott the tournament. At FIFA's annual congress in April, the country's first female FA president Lise Klaveness labelled the decision to allow Qatar to host the World Cup as "unacceptable" and demanded that FIFA do more to defend its principles of human rights.
A former international player, Klaveness implied FIFA had sold out when Qatar was awarded the tournament.
"Human rights, equality, democracy: the core interests of football were not in the starting 11 until many years later," Klaveness told the delegation in Doha, Qatar's capital.
Norway ultimately took the easier option by failing to qualify, but their Scandinavian neighbours Denmark took up the cause.
Unveiling their World Cup kit, the Danes included a black option intended to honour the dead migrant workers.
Kit manufacturer Hummel cunningly circumnavigated FIFA's World Cup rules banning political statements on team uniforms and tactfully described the shade as "the colour of mourning".
Gianni Infantino - Blatter's replacement as FIFA president - has said that Qatar has done "exemplary" work on human rights issues. This would be the same Gianni Infantino who is reported to have been living in Doha since last October.
Qatar Tourism chairman and Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker encouraged the millions who transit through the country every year to stick around, explaining: "We have something for everyone."
Presumably that includes prisons for non-heterosexuals.
And tournament chief executive Nasser Al Khater added: "No country is perfect."
All of which sounded uncannily similar to Greg Norman, when promoting the Saudi Arabian LivGolf tour, justifying the country's murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with the explanation: "Look, we've all made mistakes."
But nowhere have the double standards been higher than the second most famous resident of Beckingham Palace.
In a lavish Qatar promotional video doing the rounds on assorted social media platforms, the after shave-plugging model and fashion icon is seen lounging on assorted boats, riding motorcycles, eating, cooking, riding a camel, strolling through the desert in a sweat-free designer shirt, admiring architecture and calling the destination "perfection".
Strangely, at no point is he seen questioning the country's somewhat imperfect attitudes to a swathe of issues.
Human-rights organisation Amnesty International condemned the Beckham holiday movie.
"It's glossy and full of footballing anecdotes, but it's a shame the film makes no mention at all of Qatar's long history of labour abuses, its shocking criminalisation of homosexuality or in fact any other human rights issue," it said.
Far more cutting criticism was to follow when Beckham's former Manchester United teammate Eric Cantona told him he'd made "a big, big mistake". Not one to be crossed is Cantona, as Crystal Palace fans have discovered.
Despite all the above, the World Cup is set to go ahead from November 20 - the first to be held midway through the major European league seasons due to Qatar's intense summer heat, in much-hyped air-conditioned stadiums.
The first match will be the eagerly-awaited blockbuster between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.
And the whole world will be watching.
