The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

David Beckham caught in Qatar FIFA World Cup controversy

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
October 17 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Beckham helping to promote the Qatar World Cup on Twitter.

Earlier this year, David Beckham heaped praise on Blackpool's Jake Daniels for coming out as gay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.