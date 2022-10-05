A creative arts program implemented by the University of Tasmania is allowing students in years 11 and 12 to showcase their design thinking and craftsmanship in a number of exhibitions.
The Object Design Exhibition will be held in Launceston, Devonport and Hobart as part of the University Connections Program.
Object Design coordinator Sonja Hindrum said it was encouraging to see the development of works created by senior high school students across the state.
"This year's theme has been CARE, and we are delighted to see the design thinking, craftsmanship and skill that these young designers and makers have developed during this unit," Ms Hindrum said.
"While I have had a sneak peek at the works being developed, there is nothing like seeing all the works come together for the exhibition. Every year I am truly blown away by the design thinking and making that is generated in this unit."
Launceston College student Quinn Hardy said the course has meant exploring a medium that they otherwise would not have had access to.
"My work Walk All Over Me examines a visual representation of having one's emotions overlooked or discounted," she said.
"Rugs add warmth and comfort to any room, they bring fun, colour, shape and texture to a space without taking up any space at all. We literally walk all over them every day.
"I find rugs are comparable to human hearts in that way. What better way to visually express a trampled heart than in rug form?"
The Launceston exhibition is at the University of Tasmania's Inveresk library and visitors can see the exhibition during library opening hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 5pm and on Thursday from 8am to 6pm and the exhibition will conclude October 14.
The UCP provides a unique opportunity for Year 11 and 12 students to undertake introductory university units specifically designed for senior secondary students.
The program is offered in partnership between the University of Tasmania, Tasmanian Schools and the Office of Tasmanian Assessment Standards and Certification.
Object Design is taught within secondary colleges across the state and enrolled students receive one-on-one support and guidance from UTAS mentors to develop their design concepts whilst they work in their college studios with their teachers.
