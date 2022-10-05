Season taking shape

Coach says: "Obviously we still want to remain in the top three. The aim at the start of the year is to always be playing finals but we feel that we've still got the same sort of list that we have in previous years so top three is always the goal and if you know you can better that, that's great. For the group we've got at the moment, if we didn't achieve a top-three finish then we haven't achieved where we probably should be at."