Season taking shape

Hadspen will be gunning for a monumental five consecutive TCL premier league flags as the competition gets under way on Saturday.
They will be tested immediately, facing last year's grand finalists Longford, with the Chieftains having lost star players Dane Anderson and John LeFevre for their 2022-23 campaign.
Elsewhere, the TCL's top grade welcomes last year's A-grade premiers, the Diggers, while George Town have been forced into recess for 12 months - keeping the league's numbers at nine.
Bracknell will also look different this season, having amalgamated with Cressy to form the Western Tiers.
Round one is bound to have some interesting matches, especially Trevallyn and Evandale Panthers, with the Panthers missing out on finals by a small margin thanks to their weekend opponents.
Last year's result: 6th
Captain: Simon Chappell
Coach: Paul Bunton
Ins: Tanveer Hussain, Nashib Nisthar, AJ Tummar
Outs: "We've added more than we've lost and our losses come more from an A-grade perspective."
Coach says: "I think we always expect to do well, that will be an expectation, that we give a good account of ourselves. We've trained well throughout the pre-season, we've had a real focus on fundamentals of batting, bowling and fielding so we expect to be competitive and I think we've got some really good players in our side that I think, on a given day, can fire. Where that puts us in the scheme of things, who knows, that will take shape over time but our expectations are to be competitive."
Last year's result: A-grade premiers (promoted)
Captain: Lockie Mitchell
Coach: Tyler Dudman-Wise
Ins: Hayden O'Keefe, Ali Worth, Peter Lucas
Outs: Tim Crawford, Bailey Mitchell, Kane Lewis, Scott Davie
Captain says: "Obviously it's going to be a challenge like every year, you don't really know what teams are going to be like with who they've lost. Most importantly, we're looking to go out there, have some fun and hopefully get a few results on the board. Going from there, anything can happen.
"After last year's success, a few blokes were really keen to get up into premier league and challenge themselves - a couple of years ago they were in that comp and getting smacked, but hopefully things will be different this year."
Last year's result: 5th
Captain: Jonty Manktelow
Coach: Jonty Manktelow
Ins: Malinda Wasala
Outs: Sagar Chhetri, Steven Buchanan, Sandip Adhikari
Coach says: "We're still confident, obviously last year we couldn't get much closer to making finals and we're still confident that we can push for that top four this year. Only just missing out, there's no reason why we can't push for that spot.
"We've been training indoors since August so we've had a pretty good pre-season block so far and with daylight savings we finally get to be out at Evandale and try out our new nets this week, which will be good to give them a go."
Last year's result: Premiers
Captain: Liam Reynolds
Coach: Liam Reynolds
Ins: Sameera Vishwaranga, Tom Beckett
Outs: Dane Anderson, John LeFevre
Coach says: "Just because we might have been successful in years gone by, it probably means nothing for this year - it's a level playing field again. "We're looking to obviously improve our cricket week by week and probably give some guys that haven't had much of an opportunity a bit more of a go and a chance to shine - try to unearth some other talents.
"[Dane and John] are quality players and quality individuals [departing] but you can look it either glass half empty or full. That gives opportunities for other guys to come in who wouldn't be playing."
Last year's result: 8th
Captain: Dylan Sharman
Coach: Tate Jacob
Ins: Amritpal Chahal, Gurpreet Kambroj, Sarpreet Singh, Gurdeep Brar, Oliver Sloan, Waris Khan, Johan Mohan Leeman, Yaad Winder Singh, Sarajbit Singh
Outs: Aaron Dusautoy, Ethan Taylor
Captain says: "Expectations are definitely to play finals this year. This has been the best pre-season since we won the grand final around 10 years ago. The numbers have been unreal, good vibes and everyone has had a red-hot crack so it has been really good."
Last year's result: Runners-up
Captain: Richard Howe
Coach: Richard Howe
Ins: Nasrullah Khan
Outs: None as yet
Coach says: "Obviously we still want to remain in the top three. The aim at the start of the year is to always be playing finals but we feel that we've still got the same sort of list that we have in previous years so top three is always the goal and if you know you can better that, that's great. For the group we've got at the moment, if we didn't achieve a top-three finish then we haven't achieved where we probably should be at."
Last year's result: 3rd - elimination final loss to Trevallyn
Co-captains: Mason Keane and Shayne Goldfinch
Coach: Mat Devlin
Ins: Adil Khan, Tom Murfett, Hayden Murfett, Harrison Lamperd, Jakob Williams
Outs: Ethan Goldfinch, Brayden Pitcher
Coach says: "We are basically going through with the same crew and with every year we get more experience. Obviously the last two years we have played finals, so we are pretty happy with the way we are tracking and we are just looking forward to the start of the year.
"Finals are definitely the expectation across the board in all grades."
Last year's result: 4th - preliminary final loss to Longford
Captain: Drew Clark
Coach: Drew Clark
Ins: Matthew and Alex Kerrison, Andrew Bassett
Outs: James Whiteley, Jed Steele, Sean Barry
Coach says: "Both of the Kerrison boys are very, very good. Ideally we got Matthew as a batter and Alex as a bowler but it might be the other way around given their pre-season form at the moment.
"We think we've got the team to push for finals for sure and we are aiming for the double chance to see what happens.
"We've got a lot of young kids who have been at the club since under-12s and are starting to play senior men's cricket and starting to develop really well. We are excited for what they bring to round out our side and we've got five or six of us older blokes who have played a lot of high-level cricket that feel confident and we're raring to go."
Last year's result: 9th
Captain: Mark Cooper and Reece Maher
Coach: Brad Fryett
Ins to premier league: Mark Cooper
Outs: None
Coach says: "Coops played a couple of T20s with us last year, so we know his quality and he's going to bat pretty well for us. We are only just starting to meet some of the other Cressy boys but hopefully there's a couple of other strong premier league players that are going to strengthen us up and give us a lot more depth which will be nice.
"I think (the amalgamation) will bring depth, competition for spots and getting more people to training, which just makes you a better cricket club. You can run more drills and train a lot harder and just a lot more professionally as well, which I think is us taking the next step, certainly from last year from a Bracknell perspective."

