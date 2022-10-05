The Examiner
Season taking shape

Updated October 7 2022 - 10:11am, first published October 5 2022 - 3:38am
Hadspen Cricket Club won their fourth consecutive TCL premiership last season. Picture by Josh Partridge

Hadspen will be gunning for a monumental five consecutive TCL premier league flags as the competition gets under way on Saturday.

