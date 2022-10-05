The Examiner
Visiting Victorian jockey proves first-up Winner at night season opener

By Greg Mansfield
October 5 2022 - 11:00am
Born A Winner, ridden by Liam Riordan, opens his account at the opening meeting of the night season at Mowbray. Picture by Peter Stapes
Victorian jockey Liam Riordan could become a more regular visitor after winning on Born A Winner.
Jockey Kiran Quilty bounced back from a fall to win on King Island. Picture by Peter Staples

Victorian jockey Liam Riordan might become a regular visitor to Tasmania after winning the Maiden Plate on Born A Winner at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

