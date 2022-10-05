Two Coastal firies are participating in the Shitbox Rally in March to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
Stuart Loone and Damien Midgley from the Latrobe Fire Brigade will drive from Rockhampton to Hobart in a car worth less than $1500.
Mr Midgley said they were inspired to participate in the event after losing family members to cancer.
"About 10 years ago, I lost my grandmother to cancer, and Stuart lost his father as well,'' he said.
"It's something we wanted to do together to give back and donate some money to the Cancer Council."
Both men expect to spend a lot of time driving for the event.
"It's going to take three to four days to get up to Rockhampton, and then it's a seven-day journey all the way back through gravel roads and towns that I've never heard of."
The car the two men will be driving is an old Ford Falcon wagon.
"We found it at a car yard in Launceston.
"There were a few mechanical issues we had to fix but she's going well now."
Mr Loone said they were also doing it to help their fellow firefighters.
"Firefighters are heavily at risk of developing cancer from the job,'' he said.
"There are 12 cancers that are covered by the fire service now, but we're trying to get that up to 20.
"That's the other side of the story."
So far the pair have raised over $2500.
Those who want to donate can do so on the Shitbox Rally website.
