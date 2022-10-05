The number one machine at the Trevallyn Power Station is back online after a $17.5 million refurbishment, Hydro Tasmania confirmed on Wednesday.
The refit completed in September, as well as a similar refurbishment of the number two machine earlier, has boosted efficiency at the plant by about 5 per cent, according to Hydro Tasmania CEO Ian Brooksbank.
"Refurbishing an asset of this size and complexity is no easy feat. It involved a full machine strip down to the spiral casing, and then a rebuild," Mr Brooksbank said, adding that the process took nearly two years.
He also said Hydro Tasmania is planning to spend between $100 million and $110 million per annum upgrading its power plants in the next decade.
Meanwhile, Minister of Energy and Renewables, Guy Barnett, said negotiations were continuing between the state government and interstate stakeholders, including the federal government, over funding for the multi-billion dollar Marinus Link project.
Under current market rules, funding for the project to build another underwater electricity link across Bass Strait must be split between Victoria and Tasmania, but experts have argued the island state should pay a lower share since it would accrue less benefit.
"There has been progress [in the negotiations over funding], and what is important is that Marinus Link is a national infrastructure, and we make no apology as a state government for negotiating hard to get the best possible deal for Tasmania - we want to make sure we pay our fair share, and no more," Mr Barnett said.
