The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hydro Tasmania has finished a 21-month refit of its Trevallyn power station

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
October 5 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal member for Bass Simon Wood (r), energy minister Guy Barnett, project manager Andrew Dilger, and Hydro Tasmania CEO Ian Brooksbank, Picture by Phillip Biggs

The number one machine at the Trevallyn Power Station is back online after a $17.5 million refurbishment, Hydro Tasmania confirmed on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.