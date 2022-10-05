Teachers' union claims 24% pay increase victory

The Tasmanian Industrial Commission has forced the state government to boost by 24 per cent cost-of-living payments to teachers operating in isolated areas, the Australian Education Union stated on Wednesday.
AEU Tasmania branch president, David Genford, said his union in June applied to the Tasmanian Industrial Commission for an increase in district allowances, after the cost-of-living payments were frozen by the government for a decade.
The additional payments were originally established to compensate teachers living in areas such as King Island, Bruny Island and Flinders Island for sky-high costs.
"The fact the Rockliff government had to be dragged to a tribunal hearing to pay overdue allowances to educators in isolated areas shows just how uninterested the government has been in fixing education," Mr Genford said.
"This lack of respect only makes teacher and staff shortages in our schools worse. Educators and our students deserve better."
The Industrial Commission's decision does not affect the teaching union's main wage negotiations, where a new offer for a 9.25 per cent increase over three years has been panned by public sector unions.
"Educators across the state are burning out and too many are leaving the profession over unacceptable working conditions," Mr Genford said.
"Public education in Tasmania needs serious reform and if this state government cared about future student learning conditions, it would come to the negotiation table with real workload solutions."
He said he would continue to meet with government representatives "in good faith".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.