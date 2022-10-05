The Examiner
The AEU says it successfully advocated for a bump in cost-of-living payments for teachers in isolated areas

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:07am, first published 2:35am
Teachers' union claims 24% pay increase victory

The Tasmanian Industrial Commission has forced the state government to boost by 24 per cent cost-of-living payments to teachers operating in isolated areas, the Australian Education Union stated on Wednesday.

