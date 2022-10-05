A sword recovered from a car in a Burnie street was double-edged, blood stained and appeared to be very sharp, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Constable Mark Johnston was giving evidence in a trial of five people accused of murdering Bobby Medcraft.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible.
Constable Johnston said the sword was in a sheath in a silver Suzuki found in Ritchie Avenue.
He said the sword had two skulls on the handle.
When asked by Crown counsel Elizabeth Avery he held up the sword, which appeared to be about 60cm long.
Constable Johnston also recovered a cricket bat from the same vehicle.
The jury were told on Tuesday that the defendants were in the Suzuki that chased a red Barina that Mr Medcraft was in.
Constable Johnston told the jury he photographed smashed glass on the corner of Devon and Hopkinson streets.
The jury heard earlier in the trial that a person from the Suzuki smashed the back windscreen of the red Barina during the car chase.
The jury were provided with photographs of the deceased taken by Constable Johnston.
He said that Mr Medcraft had a tourniquet around his right leg and bandaging on his head when he photographed him at the North West Regional Hospital.
On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro outlined evidence that would be led in the expected six-week trial.
He said the jury would hear the contents of a phone call by Mr Sheehan from Risdon Prison.
"I used that knife but only hit him on the back of the leg," Mr Shapiro quoted Mr Sheehan as saying.
He said that a 000 call from a Ritchie Avenue resident would be played to the jury.
"There's four onto one, quick, quick, they've got him on the ground, oh my god they are kicking him," the caller said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
