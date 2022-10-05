The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Festival of Dance returns

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
October 5 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Foley, Lyn Rednianko, Dianne Summers, Donna Jackson, Kim Riley and Tammy Spanton at the Launceston Festival of Dance. Picture by Paul Scambler

Sequins, smiles and lots of energy were on be on display as the Launceston Festival of Dance returned for its 30th year on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.