Sequins, smiles and lots of energy were on be on display as the Launceston Festival of Dance returned for its 30th year on Friday.
President Kim Riley said the event started from humble beginnings three decades ago and had grown to a level she could have never imagined.
"We started off small and we're now one of the state's biggest," she said
"It's actually quite surreal."
"The beauty about our festival is that no other ones are on at the same time, so we draw competitors from the coast and Hobart, who book accommodation and eat at restaurants here, which obviously injects a lot of money into our city at that time, so it's great for our community."
This time around, the festival had more than 1000 entries from 25 local and state dance schools.
They competed across all genres of dance, including tap, ballet, jazz, neo-contemporary, national styles, and song and dance work.
Ms Riley said each style was mixed during the day throughout various age groups from three-year-olds right through to open, where some performers are between 30 and 40.
"It's inclusive of absolutely everyone," she said.
"It's also been running smoothly at the new facility and feedback has been great from participants."
The event is set to run until Saturday. For more photos turn to page 31.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
