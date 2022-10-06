Anne and Matt* have been foster carers for nine years.
What began as a way of helping out a friend has led to nearly a decade of care work that has reshaped their lives.
But now the couple are calling for changes to a system they feel does not support foster carers, and which is facing strain from understaffing issues and burnout.
"A third party needs to come in, start at the top, and work their way down and find out where the system is falling down, and why the children aren't getting support they need," Matt said.
"It's had an enormous effect on both our lives mentally, physically, emotionally - it's very draining."
They said if they didn't see any changes to the system, they would have to make the difficult decision to step away from foster care.
"It's just gutting to even say that," Anne said. "It's never the child's fault you know, they don't ask to be born and we can't blame the child."
When another foster carer, Amy*, wrote to the former Department of Communities - which the new Department of Education, Children and Young People has replaced this week - regarding a complaint she had against a caseworker in 2018, she said she felt it was a risk.
Amy has been a foster carer since 2006 and has looked after over 40 children, but she said over the 16 years she has volunteered as a carer, she had been afraid to raise concerns with the former Department of Communities for fear of having children taken out of her care.
She said a lack of support from case workers in the state's Out of Home Care system had left her frustrated and disillusioned.
"The kids are a pleasure, honestly, and if it wasn't for them I wouldn't still be doing this all these years later," she said. "But it just feels like [the Department] treats you with utter contempt and disrespect."
Both foster families said these issues are not new.
Throughout their time fostering the state's most vulnerable children, they said difficulties accessing adequate support from the department had been a consistent problem.
READ MORE: The Bean Barrow cafe listed for sale
Their concerns come as child safety workers walked off the job this week to protest working conditions.
HACSU delegate Robert Bool - who has experience working with the DEPYC as a child safety officer - said as a worker he has witnessed staffing and retention issues in the department which have caused a backlog in children without allocated caseworkers.
He also said families that required help with education plans, processing of medical and dental claims, or NDIS requests were missing out.
"They're not getting any of that work whatsoever, unfortunately, and if they are, it's triage, and it's cut down to the very, very bare bones," he said.
Mr Bool said as a worker he had seen issues around burnout and staff retention "spiral" since 2015.
"We need to have a more transparent organisation. The public needs to know what we do, we're not supposed to be a secret society and we should be held accountable to the public."
Baptcare Tasmania, one of several organisations that partners with the department to oversee foster care in the state, said they had accepted "a number" of kinship transfers from the department to ease current pressures it was experiencing.
A Baptcare spokesperson said they were aware that some carers had felt they were receiving differing levels of support as a result of worker shortages across the community service sector.
The spokesperson said they were also aware staffing issues within the Department had led to long wait times for answers, approvals and funding requests.
They said although they had not lost any carers directly due to frustrations with the Department, they would support any reform or independent review to the foster system.
A DECYP spokesperson said they encourage any carer with concerns to contact the Department, Out of Home Care and Client Liaison Officers, and would work to strengthen the Out of Home Care system through collaboration with teachers, medical and legal professionals, and non-governmental organisations.
Last week, Tasmanian lawyer Angela Armstrong urged the state government to convene a panel of stakeholders from the community care sector to address "systemic failings across the board for children in care, their families, and for foster carers".
"The time for policy and procedural reform is now, and investment in the child welfare sector is paramount for our most vulnerable," Ms Armstrong said.
*Name has been changed to protect their identity
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.