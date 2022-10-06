The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Carers in Tasmania's foster system call out lack of support from Department

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HACSU child safety workers strike, Wednesday October 6, 2022. Picture by Rod Thompson

Anne and Matt* have been foster carers for nine years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.