Retirement of senior manager at LGH opens up $247,000 job

One of Launceston General Hospital's top jobs has been advertised with a top tier salary of more than $247,000 per year following the retirement of Dr Peter Renshaw.
The retirement of former LGH Executive Director of Medical Services (EDMS) Peter Renshaw, who held the position for up to three decades, became known last week.
Dr Renshaw appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's responses to child sexual abuse in institutional settings on September 8 and 9, where he was questioned about his own responses to abuse at the LGH.
READ MORE: Power chaos from strikes, warns Union
His replacement in the executive LGH position will "commence as soon as possible".
The change comes as senior management at the hospital undergoes a significant restructure, including a new chief executive, and forms part of the state government's response to take strong action to improve child safety.
The advertisement states that the candidate must provide "clinical leadership in the interests of the Tasmanian community", and "specialist medical leadership to the organisation on all aspects of its operation".
This includes a particular emphasis on "the quality and safety of patient care", and "strategic policy and direction for the medical workforce".
The salary is advertised to start at $163,000 per year, or up to $247,000, \with possible extra allowances including a car worth $25,700 per year, a communication allowance of $1948, a continuing profesional development allowance of $24,900, a management allowance of up to 20 per cent and a relocation package.
READ MORE: Royal Launceston show set to return
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said last week that Dr Renshaw is on a period of extended leave, and in the meantime the LGH executive role would be filled by the current North West (EDMS).
"Dr Kathleen Atkinson will act in the role of EDMS at the LGH for a period of six months while a recruitment process is completed," Mr Rockliff said.
"In addition, a new permanent Deputy Executive Director of Medical Services position will be created in the North and an expression of interest process for an acting opportunity is progressing, while a recruitment process is completed," he said.
"This will ensure statewide consistency with a Deputy EDMS for each region and will assist the office of the EDMS to respond to recommendations to refresh its role and responsibilities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.