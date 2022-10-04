The Examiner
Recruitment for Dr Peter Renshaw's managerial position at the Launceston General Hospital begins

By Isabel Bird
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:20am, first published October 4 2022 - 11:20pm
Retirement of senior manager at LGH opens up $247,000 job

One of Launceston General Hospital's top jobs has been advertised with a top tier salary of more than $247,000 per year following the retirement of Dr Peter Renshaw.

Isabel Bird

