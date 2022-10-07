Tasmanians are already planning Christmas - at least for children in other countries.
Volunteers across the state have begun packing present-filled shoeboxes for in-need children as part of Operation Christmas Child.
Last year Tasmania was Australia's strongest performing state per capita, contributing 17,113 of the 210,182 boxes sent to countries including Madagascar, Cambodia and Papua New Guinea.
In Northern Tasmania, the program is run by a small volunteer group including Jill Ashdown and Judi Stocks.
"The reason I do it is because children in countries like Australia receive so much, and they receive so little," Mrs Ashdown said.
"Sometimes it's the first gift they've ever received.
"I used to take my grandchildren as little ones and say 'here's $20' or whatever we could afford at the time.
"I'd say 'you choose something that you would like to receive as a gift', and it teaches them."
Another $1700 was raised as part of Roberts Real Estate's annual barbecue fundraiser last month.
Sales agent Jess Christmas said the company had been regularly increasing its commitment and hoped to pack about 80 boxes this year.
"I've been involved since I had kids ... on a personal level I just thought it was a nice thing, especially for kids to learn to give to other kids in need," she said.
About 3000 boxes will be processed in Launceston between October 17 and 31.
Nearly 200 million shoeboxes have been delivered across the world since the program began in 1993.
For more details visit samaritanspurse.org.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
