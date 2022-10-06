There are some big challenges ahead for voters

Council elections were made compulsory to enhance participation between the people and local government and to reduce the level of informal votes.
The recent editorial highlights the challenges for voters making informed judgments about candidates (The Examiner, Oct 4).
Council elections are apolitical without party machinery to separate the 'wheat from the chaff'.
How does a coerced naive voter make informed judgments about a pool of unknown candidates?
The voter looks to the candidate's photo and a limited personal statement provided.
These personal statements will never reveal motivations arising from grievances with government processes, nor information about criminal records and working with vulnerable people registration.
Also, the naive voter will not know that the minister cannot sack individual councillors for code of conduct breaches.
Code of conduct panels examine breaches, but panel penalty powers are limited to a maximum of three months suspension.
So, offending councillors who stubbornly refuse to resign can only be removed in an election.
This means the electors are responsible for resolving 'personnel' misconduct and criminal issues.
Changes are being made to improve the protection of children in Tasmania government institutions following the inquiry into the Tasmanian government's responses to child sexual abuse in institutional settings.
Changes should be made to local government personnel policy and processes. Councillors who 'offend' during their terms should be stood down until matters are determined.
Likewise, people standing for council election must hold a current working with vulnerable people registration.
The Examiner editorial rightly pointed out flaws in the overly-rushed compulsory voting for local government elections (The Examiner, Oct 4).
Hardly any Aboriginal people have ever voted in local council elections or in state or federal elections. The dominant view is that Aboriginal people should be free to choose whether to participate in the white political system, not be forced.
We suffered the indignity of being reduced to beggars in our own lands but that does not mean our minds have also been captured along with our land.
There is no treaty, nor any other agreement showing we have surrendered our sovereign right to decide our political relationship with white Australia.
Being forced to vote in white elections, whether local or federal, chips away at our cultural resistance to assimilation.
The government seems to have no idea that this is a real issue for Aboriginal people. There was no consultation with Aboriginal people about compulsory local council voting and most Aboriginals will end up paying fines for preserving our cultural identity.
One of the most important contributions the late Paul Harriss made to Tasmania was being the deciding vote that allowed homosexuality to be decriminalised in 1997.
Mr Harriss hadn't been an ardent friend of the reform. But then he changed his mind after hearing a heartfelt personal story about the importance of the reform from a gay constituent and life-long member of the Huon Valley community.
Freeing LGBTIQA+ people of an onerous criminal stigma was one of Mr Harriss' greatest legacies. So was his willingness to listen and act on the lived experience of the traditionally marginalised people he represented.
I can't help but wonder if the Australian economy is slowly being gutted. A takeover of Tassal is being proposed and we have already lost other salmon producers to overseas companies.
To this we add Bellamy's, J.B Meat products and much of the nation's large mining companies: all owned by foreign nationals.
