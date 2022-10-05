A mainstay of the Tasmanian Cricket League competition celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday night.
Legana Cricket Club reaches the milestone this year, originally forming as Durham's XI in September 1972, entering in the social cricket competition following a conversation over a few beers.
The side originally had no home ground for the first four years and "could've gone either way" according to inaugural president Denis Hume, before finding their resting place - Legana.
The ground was initially overgrown with blackberries and wattle trees before the community rallied around the side and maintained the oval - implementing Legana into their name in 1978 and taking the Durhams as a nickname.
Hume was one of the first people honoured with life membership in 1985, spending 18 years on the committee and playing 215 games.
Still involved with the club, he and treasurer Mike Dunn compiled a book full of history and statistics for the 50-year anniversary.
"The personalities are definitely why I've stuck around," Hume said.
"I could say that most of the players that I've played with are life-long friends now and it really has been a club of mates.
"That's been my biggest joy of it because I was never a cricketer - I retired with the same bowling and batting averages as Glenn McGrath."
The anniversary function, which will be held at the Riverside Olympic Soccer Club at Windsor Park, will feature former Australian cricketer Brett Geeves as well as WNCL premiership Tiger Emma Manix-Geeves as the club celebrates their history.
President Chris Demeyer, who has played 201 games and spent eight of the last nine seasons in the top job, spoke of the night's importance and connecting the past with the present.
"One of the things that we've found in the last five to 10 years is that we've lost a bit of connection with our founding members and life members, which comes with the growth that we've experienced," he said.
"We are one of the largest sides in the TCL now with four men's teams, a women's team and now two junior teams, along with our junior cricket blast.
"The connection in that space is something that we are looking forward to really celebrating and bringing to the fore this year and this just kicks it off."
Demeyer said the club has added almost two or three teams' worth of players to the club in the past two seasons, meaning the founding members will have a lot of catching up to do on Saturday night.
The dinner will also feature a life members panel and a time tunnel with club artifacts and clothing from over the years.
Joining the club in 2008, Demeyer was made a life member in 2019 and spoke highly of the "mateship" Legana has to offer.
"It's a value that I think has been a part of the club since day dot, that Denis and his other founding members brought and it's continued until now," he said.
"It's the way that people get around each other, I'm very big on how a community can help each other out when times are tough and we've certainly had those times.
"To see everyone wrap their arms around each other when they need it, that's why I keep coming back and putting so much time in because it's the most rewarding thing to see."
Fellow life member Zach Taylor comes from a strong Legana cricketing family and has been fortunate enough to play matches with his sons and see other families such as the Wellses come through.
"We also can't neglect our partners and our wives who have been able to support us through that," Taylor said.
"Back when I was growing up, the wives and girlfriends were a really big part of it and they wouldn't necessarily watch all the games but even socially, they were heavily involved as well.
"It's a great place to bring your own kids along ... they talk about a village and certainly Legana Cricket Club is that village where you can bring your kids along and they'll be looked after and catered for.
"They were taken into the nets and taught how to bat, how to bowl and you could go out there and have a game [and not have to worry about their safety]."
The club thanked the West Tamar Council for their ongoing support with maintaining the ground and helping to put on the event.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
