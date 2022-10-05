The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders women avoid WBBL clash

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:45am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders bowler Meg Radford earned high praise for her game against North Hobart. Picture by Rod Thompson

A clash with the Hobart Hurricanes' season launch will not deprive CTPL sides of their WBBL stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.