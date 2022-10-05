A clash with the Hobart Hurricanes' season launch will not deprive CTPL sides of their WBBL stars.
Cricket Tasmania announced a family day launch on Bellerive Beach from 10am to 1pm with the full squad expected to attend, which appeared to cost Greater Northern Raiders the services of wicket-keeper Emma Manix-Geeves, all-rounder Ruth Johnston and new recruit Julia Cavanough for their double-header in Riverside.
However, state coach Dan Marsh will decide which players will be rested after Thursday's WNCL match against Victoria at Junction Oval with the remainder free to return to their club sides.
Raiders coach Darren Simmonds welcomed the news, particularly having already lost captain Sasha Moloney and assistant coach Corinne Hall to the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder respectively.
Simmonds took plenty of positives from Saturday's losses to a star-studded North Hobart.
"Our batting performances were quite strong against a very good attack - it was good to see Meg Radford's performance with bat and ball while Ava Curtis stood up with the ball and got a couple of wickets," he said.
Raiders will face a New Town side comprehensively beaten by a combined 15 wickets by Clarence at Kangaroo Bay Oval in the opening two rounds.
