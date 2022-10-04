Airline Regional Express is looking at alternatives to fossil fuels to power its planes.
The airline - whose national network of routes includes Devonport-Melbourne and Burnie-Melbourne - said it was continuing to explore the use of batteries, biofuel or hydrogen, "to greatly reduce its carbon footprint in the years ahead".
"During financial year 2022, Rex continued to be an active participant in programs aimed at maximising energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions ...," it said in its 2021-22 annual report.
Rex said it was continuing to invest in growth, including construction of a new Sydney hangar and expanded or new lounges in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.
Reflecting on the airline's history, executive chairman Lim Kim Hai said: "Twenty years ago, we rose from the ashes of a failed Ansett to become one of the world's most successful regional airlines."
"I was there from Rex's inception and went through the painful rebirth.
"Twenty years later, we again have to try to rise up from the near mortal blows delivered by COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine to find our footing in an extremely punishing environment: Near record fuel prices, galloping inflation, chronic shortages of all levels of expertise, supply chain dislocations and very unfavourable exchange rates, to name a few."
Mr Lim said that led to an underlying loss for the financial year of nearly $100 million, before reversal of impairments brought it back to an after tax loss of $45 million.
"This is a very big number for our airline and, understandably, is extremely distressing for all stakeholders," he said.
Mr Lim said he had been driven to despair many times.
"Reflecting on the last 20 years, it seems like Sisyphus from Greek mythology, where every time we made some progress, the external storms came to push us downhill," he said.
"During such times, the resilience and sheer tenacity of our staff was what kept me going."
Mr Lim said Rex was facing coronavirus-related absenteeism and a severe shortage of staff.
"Yet, we see in all departments and across our network numerous examples of staff pulling double shifts and responding to call-outs and extensions when our services are un-crewed or when we are faced with unserviceable aircraft," he said.
"This explains why, when all the other carriers are facing horrendous on-time performance, high cancellation rates and mountains of lost luggage, Rex still manages to deliver a safe, reliable and affordable service that all Australians are now learning to rely on."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
