Excitement is building towards a new-look triathlon state series.
Due to get underway next week, the series has been designed to enable more people to enjoy more triathlon and multisport experiences in more places.
First up for the series is the Symmons Plains Duathlon, which is renowned for being a fun-filled day for all.
Presented by the Launceston Triathlon Club on Sunday, October 16, this event will welcome several new Triathlon Australia members and one-day licence participants, who can come and try a duathlon for the first time, either as part of a team or as an individual.
Additionally, the event will see all active Triathlon Tasmania members racing for state duathlon championship honours.
State services manager Shellie Casalegno said: "The inclusion of the short-course, sprint and standard distances to this season's state series and duathlon championships opens the opportunity for anyone wanting to experience a multisport event.
"You never know, if you sign up for your first event you could be crowned the duathlon champion for your age group."
The second event of the series will take place at Seven Mile Beach on Sunday, December 11.
This sprint distance race, run by Triathlon South, doubles as a world qualifying event, which can attract many mainland triathletes.
Triathlon South will also present the third race of the series at Seven Mile Beach. Although the series points will be for the standard distance triathlon, there are shorter distances for those wanting to get to the start line.
Cradle Coast Triathlon and Multisport Club is set to host the final round of the series at the Devonport Bluff, with a twilight aquathlon on Friday, March 17.
This event is part of a week-long festival of triathlon taking place, which will attract students from across the country to compete in the School Sport Australia Triathlon Championships from March 13 to 16.
The club aquathlon will be held on the Friday evening before the Devonport Triathlon, which will include the World Triathlon Para Series, over the weekend.
The four-race series will see competitors vie for more than $7000 in prize money.
Race organisers are thrilled to be embarking on a new revamped season of events at some of the most picturesque locations in Tasmania.
For more information about events or how to get involved in triathlon, contact Triathlon Tasmania.
