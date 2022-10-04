In a move likely to place additional pressure on the state budget, the government on Monday lifted a pay offer to Tasmanian public servants in a bid to end a months-long stalemate with public sector unions.
The new offer of a 9.25 per cent pay increase over three years, compared to the previous offer of 8.5 per cent over the period, was nonetheless panned by union officials on Tuesday as below the rate of inflation of approximately 7 per cent.
"It's a real wage cut in the first year, and there's a risk that it will be a real wage cut over each of the next two years as well," said Tom Lynch, assistant general secretary of the Community and Public Sector Union's Tasmania branch.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the state proposal demonstrated that the government is negotiating "in good faith".
"Our wages policy has not been a fixed number ... we want to see our employees get a pay rise, but one that is affordable to the tax payer. That requires a bit of movement from both parties," he said.
"We've got to work carefully with other people's money to make sure that it is affordable and sustainable for the budget."
The state budget handed down in May, which forecast a 2022-2023 deficit of $474.6 million, assumed public sector pay rises of just 2.5 per cent per annum.
Australian Education Union Tasmania branch president David Genford also criticised the government's offer.
"The new pay offer ... is an improvement, but fails to address critical education staff shortages - leaving Tasmanian teachers the lowest paid in the country," he said.
"Without significant improvements in the conditions that see teachers leaving the profession, students missing out and unfilled positions for social workers, speech pathologists and psychologists in schools, educators will not accept the limited offer on the table."
"We are continuing to meet with the Rockliff Government and negotiate in good faith, but the current offer fails to meet their promise to lead the nation in education."
Mr Lynch said the new pay offer also failed to address the issues over which some of his members are taking industrial action on Wednesday, including a "critical" shortage of child safety officers in the state.
"We have a major recruitment and retention problem in Tasmania, we are unable to recruit to many roles across the state service because our salaries are less than the other states," he said.
He said there are currently about 35 open vacancies for child safety officers in Tasmania.
"If the government doesn't deal with this crisis now, they will have to acknowledge to the Tasmanian people that they will not be able to provide them with services over the next few years, and services in a whole range of areas will fail because we will not have the people employed to do those services," Mr Lynch said.
Lucas Digney, assistant state secretary of the Health and Community Services Union, expressed similar disappointment that the wage offer was "below inflation".
He also said the additional one-off payments of between $1000 and $2500, which were proposed to offset the higher inflation rate, were only offered in the first year of the three-year pay deal.
"They are asking them to bet that [inflation] is under control by this time next year, they are asking workers to take the risk on that," he said.
Both unions also criticised the government for setting a deadline of December to reach agreement.
"They said if we are unable to reach agreement by then, then [union members] won't get a pay rise then and any agreement we do reach will not be back dated. So effectively the government is putting a gun to our heads," Mr Lynch said.
