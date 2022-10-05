Gateways to highland trout opening up

Prospects of catching highland trout are improving, what with the Parks and Wildlife Service advising that the Lake Augusta Road from the boom gate to Lake Ada was opened on September 29.
However, gates giving access to Talinah, Double Lagoon and Pillans tracks remain closed. For more information, ring the field centre on 67 012104.
Down on the Northern lowlands, fly fishers along major rivers still running strongly are looking for trout rising to early hatches of duns and then spinners of black and red mayflies.
The Inland Fisheries Service notifies fly tyers that the Great Lake Tie In is returning the Saturday after next, October 15, from 10am to 3pm in the Great Lake Community Centre, Cider Gum Rd, Miena.
As part of events that weekend, experienced fishers Steve and Jo Starling will speak and host a meal at Central Highlands Lodge on Friday evening, October 14, 6.30 for 7pm start, two courses costing $45.
If interested, ring the lodge on 03 6259 8179 or email highlandslodge@bigpond.com
Tasmania's whitebait season is open and closes on November 11. Needed is a licence costing $34 from the IFS website, Service Tasmania or some tackle shops.
Rivers open are the Derwent, Forth, Great Forester, Henty, Huon, Inglis, Mersey, Montagu, Pieman and Tamar including Trevallyn Tailrace, plus the Duck and Rubicon, except for the 50 metres above and below their water gauging weirs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.