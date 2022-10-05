The Examiner
Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service open Lake Augusta Road for trout fishing

By Tony Ritchie
Gateways to highland trout opening up

Prospects of catching highland trout are improving, what with the Parks and Wildlife Service advising that the Lake Augusta Road from the boom gate to Lake Ada was opened on September 29.

