Tasmana's Giant Freshwater Crayfish, the Red Handfish and the Eastern Quoll are being prioritised for conservation action in Australia after they were listed on Federal Labor's latest environment action plan.
The three species sit alongside a list of 20 priority places are the focus of targeted action under Labor's Threatened Species Action Plan until 2027, including Tasmania's Giant Kelp Ecological Community, the Midlands central region and Bruny Island.
The crayfish, handfish and eastern quoll are all found in Tasmania and were placed on a priority list of 110 species under Action Plan, which will see focused action to prevent their extinction.
The list of priority species includes mammals, such as the New Holland Mouse, birds, such as the Hooded Plover, the Swift Parrot and the Orange-Bellied Parrot, fish such as the Grey Nurse Shark, the Maugean Skate and the Swan Galaxias, frogs such as the Growling Grass frog and inveterbrates.
Up to 30 per cent of all land in Australia is set for conservation.
The plan states that while all threatened species and natural environments are important, it is important to focus on a few priority species to target resources for tangible outcomes.
"To get priority species 'on track' for achieving improved trajectories when the Action Plan concludes in 2032...a range of activities will be underway to support each priority species by at least 2027," the plan said.
"These activities should should reduce the risk of extinction for these species in the longer-term."
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she will not shy away from difficult problems or accept extinction as inevitable.
"These are the strongest targets we've ever seen," Ms Plibersek said.
"Our native wildlife continue sto be threatened by climate change, by natural disasters, by feral predators and by human activity...listing species as threatened under national environment law is a critical step in protecting the species and habitats in need of urgent help."
A Bob Brown Foundation spokesperson said commitnent to the new action plan should be tested with the immediate setting of targets between now and the end of the year.
"This national plan to guarantee that no more species go to extinction has a noble goal and will be welcomed but aciton preventing human-induced pollution and habitat destruction has to start now," they said.
"It is also common sense that the 30 per cent of lands and seas to be protected are no longer available for logging, mining or industrial fish farms."
The organisation called for the protection of takayna / Tarkine rainforest and Masked Owls, as well as the removal of fish farm pollution to protect the priority-listed Maugean Skate and Red Handfish.
