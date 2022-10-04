The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor's Threatened Species Action Plan will prioritise Eastern Quoll and other species

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eastern Quoll which is found in Tasmania will become a conservation focus for Australia under new Threatened Species Action Plan

Tasmana's Giant Freshwater Crayfish, the Red Handfish and the Eastern Quoll are being prioritised for conservation action in Australia after they were listed on Federal Labor's latest environment action plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.