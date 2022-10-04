Grief and bereavement are an everyday, accepted part of life for humans but what about their pets, how do they feel when their humans die, and do we even care?
World Animal Day celebrates animal rights and welfare, with the aim to help humans recognise that animals are sentient beings with personalities, thoughts and feelings.
The first animal day was celebrated in 1924 in Germany, and in modern times helps to motivate society and communities in Australia and around the world to take action and make a better future for animals, both wild and domestic.
Tasmania's Public Trustee used the day to remind pet owners to think about their pets when creating a will.
Public Trustee chief executive Todd Kennedy said very few people do this.
It's a good idea to have a pet care plan as part of your will and share it widely. The plan should outline how you would like your pet to be cared for, who you want to care for your pet and how you intend to pay for the care of your pet.- Public Trustee CEO Todd Kennedy
"Most people know what a will is and how important it is, but not everyone realises it is a great way to make sure their pets are looked after," Mr Kennedy said.
"Australians have the highest ownership of pets per household in the world, but too many don't plan for what will happen to their furry friends in the event something happens to them."
He said a pet care plan should form part of a will.
"For peace of mind and your pet's wellbeing it's a good idea to have a pet care plan as part of your will and share it widely. The plan should outline how you would like your pet to be cared for, who you want to care for your pet and how you intend to pay for the care of your pet."
RSPCA chief executive Jan Davis said pets are cherished family members, so safeguarding their future is vitally important, which might include the involvement of RSPCA.
"Having a plan in place provides great peace of mind and secures the future wellbeing of your loved furry friend should something happen to you," she said.
"Leaving a gift in your will ensures there will always be a safe haven at the RSPCA for animals in need."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.