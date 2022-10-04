Leading syndicator Star Thoroughbreds and trainer Barry Campbell could make a flying start to the night racing season at Mowbray on Wednesday.
Campbell will take only four horses to the meeting and three of them are raced by Star Thoroughbreds boss Denise Martin or one of her syndicates.
Lightly-raced six-year-old mare St Regis will start the ball rolling in the 1400m Maiden before her better-performed stablemates Azara and Vetlanda step out in the two highest-rated races of the night for benchmark 68 horses.
St Regis, a $115,000 buy at the 2018 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale, didn't make her debut until earlier this season.
She settled back in the field when seventh to Multisanti at Spreyton on August 28 then raced on the speed when an improved third to Tennessee Beach and Ahzeezah 10 days ago.
This week's assignment doesn't look any harder and jockey Anthony Darmanin will probably push forward again from a widish gate.
Azara and Vetlanda will both be ridden by Codi Jordan and are second-up after spells.
Five-year-old mare Azara didn't race for seven months after chasing home First Accused in the $65,000 Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic in February.
She trialled twice for her return, including an impressive win, before a first-up third to Alpine Blast and Aspirate at Spreyton 24 days ago.
After racing in third spot, she had every chance in that race but battled on gamely and is sure to benefit from the run.
Vetlanda returned from a two-month break with a third to Jaguar Stone and Copper Charm 17 days ago.
Normally an on-pace runner, she settled towards the rear of the field before making ground to be beaten 3-1/4 lengths by one the state's best three-year-olds.
Azara and Vetlanda are both raced by syndicates managed by Denise Martin while St Regis is raced by Star Thorouughbreds Pty Ltd.
St Regis opened at $9.00, Azara at $3.80 and Vetlanda at $6.50.
RACE 1: Princess Matoaka has been beaten by handy horses past two starts and deserves to break through. Belpine Miss draws poorly but looks the main danger.
RACE 2: Night Missile trialled well before good first-up run. Her Thoughts was consistent before failing on synthetic so worth another chance.
RACE 3: St Regis ran improved race second-up on home track and no reason she can't bring that form to the turf. Eagle Street is likely to improve sharply back on grass.
RACE 4: Needs Toasting has been runner-up to Alpine Blast at both runs since a spell and that form should stand up. Spirited Toff goes much better here than on the synthetic.
RACE 5: Azara trialled impressively before solid first-up run over 1350m. Sure to have benefited. Schauffele was good last start and likes this track.
RACE 6: Michbar beat all but the talented Sirene Stryker when resuming. Up in weight but down in class. Vetlanda seldom misses a place and has beaten Turk Warrior on this track.
RACE 7: Lord Whitegate has had no luck from wide barriers past two. Should give a sight at odds. Shake Your Tooshy wasn't disgraced first go on synthetic and both her wins have been here.
RACE 8: Monte Bianco ran 4th in Autumn 3YO Classic before spell. Three runs this track have all been good. Lastar is Victorian with good form and trainer places his horses cleverly.
Driver Dylan Ford continued his family's good record in the Launceston Show Cup with an all-the-way win on Be Major Threat at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Ford also won the race in 2015 on Jukebox Music.
Other family members to have won the race are Scott Ford (three times as a driver on Halyer, Allbutasaint and Ulos), Phillip Ford (twice as a trainer with Allbutasaint and Ulos) and Nathan Ford (as a trainer with Jukebox Music).
Be Major Threat got home by a half head over Harjeet to deprive the Rattray family of yet another success in a race they've also won numerous times with horses such as Genghis Karalta, Karalta Bay, Swift Chance, Parawanga, and Full Speed Ahead.
Ford was confident of winning on Be Major Threat after the seven-year-old flew out from his 10m handicap to find the early lead.
"It's something he has always been good at (stepping away from the tapes), it seems to put him in a winnable position," the driver told the Tasracing web site.
"I wanted to bowl along and the first 300m was real quick.
"Then I grabbed hold of him but it didn't feel like we were going that slow.
"Harjeet didn't come up and look at me, so when he got to the death, we crawled to the post and I was just going to make him chase me from there on".
Ford said the Tammy Langley-trained gelding would now be aimed at the state's feature races starting with the Tassie Golden Apple at Mowbray.
The Golden Apple, a conditioned handicap, has $14,000 heats on November 13 and November 27 before a $50,000 final on December 3.
Recently-crowned 2YO of the year Bello Beau is close to resuming after easily winning another trial at Longford on Tuesday morning.
Trainer Adam Trinder was pleased with Bello Beau's first trial win at Spreyton on September 13 and the gelding again cruised home under very little pressure in his latest hit-out.
Brendon McCoull took him straight to the front and he won by 2-1/4 lengths from Shooting North and Sakura Hime.
Unbeaten in his first three starts in feature races in Tasmania, Bello Beau then ran an unlucky fifth in the listed $160,000 St Albans Stakes at Moonee Valley before a close second in the $1 million VOBIS Showdown at Caulfield.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
