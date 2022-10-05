Trampolining continues to take Deloraine's Leuca McLeod across the globe and the World Age Championships in Bulgaria is the next destination.
The 17-year-old has been selected in the number one spot in the senior men's double-mini trampoline (DMT) team to compete in the capital Sofia in November.
He'll also represent Australia in the under-22 trampoline.
DMT, which is similar to vault in men's gymnastics, involves running up to a small trampoline, completing two skills and then landing on a mat.
Trampoline is a separate discipline which involves bouncing and completing a routine of 10 skills.
It's these honours among others which have earned him an athlete of the year nomination for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
McLeod has also submitted an essay highlighting what his involvement in sport means to him, putting him in the running for the Phil Edwards Bursary award.
He has already enjoyed success in Europe this year, winning a silver medal in senior men's DMT at the Federation of International Gymnastics World Cup in Portugal in June.
This came after he won gold medals in the senior DMT and under-22 trampoline at the national championships on the Gold Coast in May.
McLeod trains at Launceston PCYC and also travels to Hobart for coaching.
He volunteers at competitions and coaches younger gymnasts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.