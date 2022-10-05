The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Deloraine's Leuca McLeod nominated for athlete of the year

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leuca McLeod has been nominated for the athlete of the year category and is also in the running for the Phil Edwards Bursary award. Picture supplied

Trampolining continues to take Deloraine's Leuca McLeod across the globe and the World Age Championships in Bulgaria is the next destination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.