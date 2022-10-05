Town's treasured heritage is at serious risk

I urge residents of Longford to think long and hard about what is being allowed under their nose that is putting the oldest continuously used racecourse in the southern hemisphere at risk from developers who care more for their investors than the residents of Longford or our treasured heritage.
A senior executive at Tasracing recently outlined in a letter to the Northern Midlands Council that: "Broadly speaking, Tasracing does not believe the Longford training facility should be surrounded by housing developments and does not believe this development, in particular, is in keeping with the masterplan we are jointly implementing with council."
How has this been allowed to happen?
Why are developers seemingly never satisfied? How is it that some in council and developers believe racing and housing can co-exist at Longford to the scale being proposed but not the racing industry that is meant to be part of their joint process?
Something stinks and it's not at the racecourse.
I just read about severe shortages of nursing that one in five will quit their roles in the next 12 months which will leave 20,000 to 40,000 nursing position unfilled by 2025 - 41 per cent and more.
I can understand this statistic indeed.
Nurses of all qualifications need to cease thinking this is a competition. It is incredibly demoralizing when another nurse - no matter the division - takes you out because of pride, arrogance and just pure spite.
As nurses we need to lift each other up, support our roles and also realize another's potential in a specific work role.
Our hearts are in caring, but the venom can get overwhelming.
I agree nursing has lost its shine. Some of us live of the edge just waiting to be put in a specific place only reserved for the division, this will make nursing a lost ideal vocation.
Care is why we chose this, but not anymore as it has become the fight of the fittest and most resilient nurse.
We won't suffer, but we will leave our patients without "the sister" and that is all that matters to me.
Sport has never really been part of my life so you can imagine my bewilderment and envy when I watch others wrapped in scarves, heads warmed with colourful beanies and expressing every emotion known to human kind within the space of a few minutes as they weep or scream watching their team in action.
I get this. It is an intrinsic part of being human to want to be part of a tribe and worst an outcast. What I don't understand is how people can change loyalties so easily. If this state is bestowed a team by the AFL nobility will people who have dedicated their lives to one team simply wake up the next day and consign years of memorabilia of autographs, knitted gloves, car stickers and their unfettered loyalty into the non-recycling bin?
Will they switch their devotion to a club named the Tassie Swift Parrot or another extinct or endangered animal and comprising of football mercenaries whose only loyalty is to their latest contract and ambition to be selected by a real team?
Will the government establish mental health clinics in all parts of the state to deal with the anticipated increase in those suffering from DLS (Divided Loyalty Syndrome)?
If you are currently a supporter of an AFL team will you refocus your passions to just because the government is spending squillions of dollars of your money on a soulless stadium in Hobart at the expense of your health, education and general well-being?
It surprises me that we have politicians in state government with multiple portfolios, yet they fail to represent their respective portfolios.
I'm referring to the Transport and Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson and the taxi industry in Launceston.
Excluding COVID-19 support for the industry, which was very limited, what has this minister done to improve the taxi industry since Uber arrived and still heavily regulate it?
That's not mentioning the lack of and no consideration given to wheelchair-accessible taxis.
Why this minister is paid to represent an industry and does nothing for it is beyond me.
The state is failing in so many ways. It is time for change.
