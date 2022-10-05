Town's treasured heritage is at serious risk

I get this. It is an intrinsic part of being human to want to be part of a tribe and worst an outcast. What I don't understand is how people can change loyalties so easily. If this state is bestowed a team by the AFL nobility will people who have dedicated their lives to one team simply wake up the next day and consign years of memorabilia of autographs, knitted gloves, car stickers and their unfettered loyalty into the non-recycling bin?