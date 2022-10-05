The Examiner

LETTERS | Town's treasured heritage is at serous risk

By Letters to the Editor
October 5 2022 - 8:00pm
Town's treasured heritage is at serious risk
RESIDENTS NEED TO BE AWARE 

I urge residents of Longford to think long and hard about what is being allowed under their nose that is putting the oldest continuously used racecourse in the southern hemisphere at risk from developers who care more for their investors than the residents of Longford or our treasured heritage.

