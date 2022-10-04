The Examiner
Euan Best nominated for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards

October 4 2022
Esk Valley Orienteering Club's Euan Best. Picture supplied

A great week for Esk Valley Orienteering Club's Euan Best just got better with the youngster nominated for the male rising star award of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.

