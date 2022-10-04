A great week for Esk Valley Orienteering Club's Euan Best just got better with the youngster nominated for the male rising star award of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Best was named in the Australian schools honour team after a successful national championships campaign last week in Victoria's Goldfields region near Bendigo.
He won the junior boys' sprint and the long events and produced an impressive time to help secure a relay podium position for his team.
Best completed the sprint in 12:07 minutes in a field of 55 starters and the long event in 25:55 minutes.
He also finished third in the M16 category in a three-day national event in Queensland in April.
His nomination highlighted that he regularly challenged himself by competing successfully against older and more experienced athletes.
The Tassie team came third in the state shield at the school championships.
