You would be hard-pressed to find someone more keen for another summer of athletics than race walker Sam Lindsay.
Having already broken three state records this year, there's no doubt the Newstead Athletics competitor will be determined to keep improving.
And he's among those who could walk away with the male rising star gong as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
One of his state records came when he collected a silver medal in under-15 3000-metre walk at the national championships.
He registered a time of 13:52:23 minutes.
In the lead-up to nationals, he collected gold in the under-16 3000m walk at the Athletics Victoria Country Championships in Ballarat.
He also claimed bronze in the under-16 3000m at a club event in Canberra.
More success came at the All Schools short course road walking championships where he won the under-16 3000m and under-18 5000m.
He also won the under-16 5000m at the Tasmanian Road Race Walking Championships.
He then went on to win the handicap trophy in the under-16 5000m road race at the Australian Winter Walks Championships in Melbourne in September.
His achievements didn't go unnoticed and Lindsay was awarded Senior Track and Field Champion for Youngtown Little Athletics Club as well as joint-winner of Newstead's under-16 athlete of the year.
He was also a finalist for the under-16 Athletics Tasmania athlete of the year.
In winter, he took part in the Secondary All Schools Cross Country Championships at Symmons Plains where he finished fifth in the under-15 run and led the St Patrick's boys to victory in the team event.
Further cross-country success came at the state titles where he won bronze in the under-16, four-kilometre event.
He also put in a top track running performance with a win for his school in the 1500m at the recent NSATIS meet.
Lindsay is the sole athletics star in the running for the rising star award with the other nominees coming from swimming, cricket, football, orienteering and soccer.
