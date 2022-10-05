One of the state's best hockey players is in the mix for the athlete of the year gong as part of the The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Despite being just 16, Oliver Stebbings represented Tasmania's under-18 outfit at the national championships in Cairns in April.
He was also captain of the Tassie under-16 side which claimed a bronze medal at the Hobart-based School Sport Australia (SSA) tournament in August.
He made the SSA All Australian under-17 boys' hockey team for his efforts during the competition.
Stebbings was also named player of the tournament for the under-15s when the SSA event was held in Bathurst in 2021.
He was also skipper that year as he tallied eight goals and led his side to a final showdown against New South Wales.
Stebbings also plays for the North West Graduates men's team in the Hobart-based Premier League.
It's regarded as the state's top competition.
The Graduates finished third this season and Stebbings was among their best players for the campaign.
The teenager was also named the junior male player of the year for the Northern Hockey competition.
Stebbings received the highest goal-scorer and best player honours for Launceston City in the under-16 and under-19 competitions.
The Stebbings name is synonymous with Tasmanian hockey and he comes from a long line of talented players, including his grand father who represented the state. His parents also played at representative level.
He started playing competively when he was about 10 years old and earned his first state cap at the under-12 national championships in Newcastle in 2018.
The promising hockey player joins other athlete of the year nominees such as cyclist Hamish McKenzie, tenpin bowler Logan Ruffin and soccer and tennis player, Campbell Young.
Stebbings, a Queechy High School grade 10 student, also received a nomination for the award last year.
Nominations for the Junior Sports Awards closed on October 2.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
