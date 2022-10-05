The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston City's Arb Lockhart nominated for rising star gong

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 5 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston City's Arb Lockhart with Josh Beltz. Picture supplied

Launceston City's Arb Lockhart may only be 13 but he's fast gaining the respect of Tasmania's hockey community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.