Launceston City's Arb Lockhart may only be 13 but he's fast gaining the respect of Tasmania's hockey community.
The young gun, who has been nominated for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards rising star honour, was vice-captain of the state's under-13 side which played in a national tournament in Hobart this past week.
It was a thrill for the youngster given he missed the opportunity to play at the titles last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lockhart, who enjoys the striker role, started playing senior hockey in 2021 to broaden his experiences.
He played division two with City last year before stepping up to the Greater Northern League this year.
He has otherwise represented his club at under-14, under-16 and under-19 level.
Lockhart is also training with the Tassie Tigers academy to develop his skills.
The eager student of the game endeavours to get to all coaching clinics on offer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.