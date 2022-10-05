Tasmania's multiple world champion lawn bowler Rebecca Van Asch has announced her retirement from the sport.
After a stellar 18-year international career which yielded three world titles, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and multiple Australian championships, the 34-year-old mother-of-one made the announcement at her beloved Invermay Bowls Club on Wednesday.
It brought to an end one of Tasmania's most successful international sporting careers, Van Asch having shared the state's athlete of the year award with rowing world champion Sarah Hawe in 2017.
The Bowls Australia high performance manager and former Bowls Tasmania chief executive said she was proud to have represented her country on 302 occasions without having to move from her home town.
Born in the UK with a Welsh father, Van Asch was 22 months old when she moved to Tasmania and attended St Finn Barr's Primary School and St Patrick's College.
She won a pairs world championship in 2012, added triples and fours titles four years later and attended two Commonwealth Games, winning golds in the triples and fours on the Gold Coast in 2018.
With bowls not an Olympic sport, Van Asch said her Commonwealth Games experiences were hard to top.
"From a career perspective, the Gold Coast was the best two weeks of my life," she said.
"It was so enjoyable - a home Games, the village, the Gold Coast came alive and the icing on the cake was putting together everything we had worked towards and winning two gold medals with three of my best mates.
"We have world championships but the Commonwealth Games is the only time we get to experience an environment with other sports and get a lot of mainstream exposure.
"It's the only time we get to be part of Team Australia and it's what we work towards for four years so it is our Olympics in a sense. Every Australian bowler wants to experience a Commonwealth Games and be successful at it. It's probably as big as a world champs."
Van Asch was also a five-time Australian champion, winning the singles in 2018, pairs in 2016 and fours in 2014, '19 and '22.
She claimed multiple medals at Asia Pacific Championships and the Gold Coast Multi-Nations tournament and earlier this year helped the Tasmanian Tridents finish fourth in the Bowls Premier League when she was also named in the BPL All-Stars team.
