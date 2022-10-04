A feud between two groups that resulted in the death of a Burnie man started when a Snapchat message that was mistakenly sent by one man to another, a jury has been told.
Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro said in his opening statement in the Launceston Supreme Court on Tuesday morning that Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan swung an "obviously very sharp, incredibly dangerous" sword at Bobby Medcraft.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Medcraft at Downlands in Burnie on March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible.
Mr Shapiro opened the Crown case by showing the weapon and swinging it. He suggested a pack mentality had developed between the accused persons.
He said that the five people formed a common purpose to inflict significant physical harm to Mr Medcraft and that their motive was revenge for actions that occurred late on Saturday night March 28.
He said the sword cut through Mr Medcraft's pants, skin, flesh, the hamstrings in the back of his leg and a major nerve.
"It severed the major artery and vein and chopped into the cartilage at the back of the knee," he said.
Mr Medcraft died of blood loss some time after the incident about 3.50am.
Mr Shapiro said the mistakenly sent text message led to abuse and confrontation between two groups of people.
He said that in the run up to the final confrontation two cars engaged in a chase through the streets of Burnie.
A person in a car driven by Ms Ford swung a cricket bat and smashed the back windscreen of the vehicle carrying the people involved with Mr Medcraft.
Mr Shapiro spoke for nearly an hour and half opening the Crown case before five defence counsel responded.
He said that the trial comprised five different trials against the accused persons.
He said that Mr Sheehan ought to have known that a strike from such a sword was likely to cause death.
The jury heard that the initial Snapchat message was mistakenly sent by a friend of Mr Medcraft's named Luke Buckley to Lucas Ford. "It said what up c---'.
The jury heard that a large number of abuse and threats by text and by phone followed between the two men and eventually involving nearly a dozen people.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson said that his client Mr Sheehan was legally acting in self defence or defence of another.
He said that Mr Sheehan could not have known death was likely.
Mr Richardson said the that Mr Sheehan was at home asleep with his partner when the lead up events began.
He said that the Medcraft "gang" had travelled from Burnie to Ulverstone to arm themselves and pick up a friend.
They then went to the home of Lucas Ford in Paramount Court who was not home.
"They burgled the joint and stole property," he said.
Mr Richardson said group then went to the home of Kelsey Ford in Thorn street who was at home with her partner and two young children.
"They demanded to know where Lucas Ford is," he said.
"This history is important because the demeanour, attitude, behaviour of the Medcraft gang or group created the atmosphere of foreboding and the fear and anticipation before the final confrontation."
He said the first Mr Sheehan knew of the events was when Ms Ford's partner Tyler Bakes rang him.
Mr Richardson said that Mr Medcraft had made an ominous threat to Mr Sheehan in a confrontation at Ms Ford's home before the two groups dispersed.
He said that Mr Sheehan went home but received another call after 3am.
He went in Ms Ford's car to confront the Medcraft group in Ritchie St Burnie.
Mr Richardson said that a friend of Mr Medcraft's, Kayden Morrisson, had two knives and that Messrs Ford and Deverell were stabbed by broken bottles before Mr Sheehan got out of the car.
He said it was a disputed fact that Mr Medcraft was on the ground when struck.
Counsel for Mr Ford, Kirsten Abercromby, said that what neighbours heard and saw was relevant to the issue of self defence.
Counsel for Mr Hanlon, Paul Sullivan, said that police body worn camera footage would demonstrate the demeanour of his client.
He said Mr Hanlon did not form a common purpose with any other person to assault Mr Medcraft.
Counsel for Mr Deverell, Patrick O' Halloran said that it was "every man for himself" when the two parties came together in Ritchie street.
He said that Mr Deverell had done nothing to prevent Mr Medcraft's friend, Jake McDonald, going to Mr Medcraft's aid during the fight.
"In fact he did the opposite," he said.
Counsel for Ms Ford, Fran McCracken, said her client did not lay a finger on Mr Medcraft.
Ms McCracken said that Ms Ford did engage physically with Mr Medcraft's partner Kalinda Morrisson during the incident in Ritchie street.
She urged the jury to pay close attention to the "why" of Ms Ford's actions.
"How can you expect her to act in the situation she was in?," she asked.
The jury heard that Ms Ford was driving a silver vehicle in which the defendants were seated which crashed twice into a red Barina driven by the Medcraft group during a chase though the streets.
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce continues on Tuesday afternoon.
