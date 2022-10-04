The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders learn from Cricket Tasmania Premier League hiding

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
October 4 2022 - 11:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenorchy's Josh Hartill appeals for Greater Northern Raiders batsman Miles Barnard's wicket at Windsor Park on Sunday. Picture by Rod Thompson

We've got to have plans of how to bowl to better players

- Greater Northern Raiders men's coach Tim Coyle

Even while admiring the match-winning innings of Glenorchy's Nick Davis, Greater Northern Raiders coach Tim Coyle said it carried lessons for his own team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.