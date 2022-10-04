We've got to have plans of how to bowl to better players- Greater Northern Raiders men's coach Tim Coyle
Even while admiring the match-winning innings of Glenorchy's Nick Davis, Greater Northern Raiders coach Tim Coyle said it carried lessons for his own team.
The visiting vice-captain's magnificent unbeaten 130 on Sunday came off just 82 deliveries and featured 14 fours and eight sixes, some of which also threatened to clear the Windsor Park precinct.
But Coyle said his side didn't help.
"Davis batted well but we did not bowl well to him, there were too many boundary balls," he said.
"We've got to have plans of how to bowl to better players. That will be our discussion because we're going to see them all the time. That's our lesson from that game."
It was a familiar Raiders line-up which began the new campaign looking to emulate the side's successes of last season.
With experienced BBL all-rounder Evan Gulbis back playing for Carlton in Melbourne and big-name recruit Billy Stanlake still "a work in progress" as he recovers from a back injury, Charlie Eastoe began his captaincy with plenty of familiar faces and one making a welcome return.
Devonport's Miles Barnard was back after a year out with a knee injury and contributed a tidy 22 runs off 25 balls including one six.
"It was good to have Miles back," Coyle said.
"He scored 20-odd and looked OK. It took a little while for him to find his way but that's OK."
The coach said he was excited by the prospect of working with 204-centimetre Queensland quick Stanlake but won't be counting the days.
"He said he's been feeling pretty good but I would not think we'll see him for a while yet, maybe November time.
"He's working with the Tigers and is back bowling but is on a restricted workload while he overcomes a stress fracture, so it's a maintenance thing for him.
"It will be really good when and if we get to see him in Raiders colours, but that's a while away."
The Raiders revert to their traditional Saturday timeslot for round 2 of the Cricket Tasmania Premier League this weekend, with another match beginning at 10.30am.
They face a New Town side that went down by eight wickets to University in round 1. Batting first at Kingston's Twin Ovals, New Town were dismissed for 127 after 41 overs, a total which University knocked off inside 31 overs on the back of a solid opening partnership between Timothy Ward (48) and captain Jake Doran (40).
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
