A 59-year-old man has died after falling overboard from a yacht near Badger Beach last night

October 4 2022 - 4:34am, first published October 3 2022 - 8:07pm
The yacht involved in a fatal accident near Badgers Head is moored at a jetty at Low Head. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Tasmanian Police said poor weather conditions may have contributed to an incident at sea last night which cost a 59-year-old Punchbowl man his life.

