Tasmanian Police said poor weather conditions may have contributed to an incident at sea last night which cost a 59-year-old Punchbowl man his life.
Police were notified of an incident at the northeast corner at Badger Head at 11.40pm by an 18-year-old woman who was also on the yacht.
Acting Inspector Robert King said police responded by land, arriving at 12:30am and sighted the vessel about 300 metres offshore.
He said the woman had also fallen off the boat, but managed to get back onboard the vessel and called the police.
"Last night the weather wasn't good. It was fairly windy and choppy. Police will be taking that into account in preparing a report for the coroner," he said.
Mr King said at this time there is no reason to believe there's any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Additional police resources were requested and deployed including a police rescue helicopter.
Tamar Sea Rescue was also activated, and as a result the woman was recovered and brought to shore and then taken to LGH.
The body of the man was located by helicopter, retrieved and brought to shore.
Police would not reveal the relationship between the man and woman, but did confirm they were related.
"Any loss of life is tragic. It serves as a timely reminder that when people are engaged in activities outdoors, particularly in the water, to exercise caution, follow the rules and not exceed their experience levels."
"Police recognize and would like to thank the efforts of the volunteers that were involved. Tamar sea rescue is a volunteer organisation and their crew turned up on short notice, we're very much in their debt for that."
A report will be prepared by the coroner.
