Man found dead after Badger Beach boat incident

A 59-year-old Punchbowl man has died after falling from a yacht anchored off the shore of the North East corner of Badger Beach last night.
The man, believed to be the skipper, was located by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in the water, already deceased.
Tasmania Police said they received calls for assistance shortly before midnight after two people fell from the 7.8 metre yacht.
An 18-year-old female, also from Punchbowl, was able to get back onto the yacht and raise the alarm.
She was rescued by a Tamar Sea Rescue Service team, and has been taken to Launceston General Hospital.
Police said after being contacted they were able to send ground forces to locate the yacht offshore, and maintained observations until the Tamar Sea Rescue Service boat arrived.
A report will be prepared by the coroner.
