Tasmanian whitebait poachers will be put before the courts and fined heavily in coming months if past years are any guide.
The official whitebait season opened on Saturday.
When the little fish start to run, the poachers tend to follow, with police and fisheries officers at their heels and magistrates and fines waiting at the end of the process.
For example, in the 2019-20 financial year, the Inland Fisheries Service reported:
Much of that could have been avoided if people had bought whitebait licences.
This year, licences cost $34.
They are available from the Inland Fisheries Service website, Service Tasmania and "selected" tackle shops.
They allow anglers to take up to 2 kilograms of whitebait per day and up to 10 kilograms for the season.
The season will close on November 11.
According to the IFS, whitebait runs involve "small, translucent fish migrating from the sea into rivers and streams".
"Several species are involved in this phenomenon and most are similar in appearance."
Waters open to legal whitebait fishing this season are the:
