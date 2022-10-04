Should voters be electing the deputy mayor?

I received my council voting papers today and was surprised to see that part of our voting process is to vote for the deputy mayor.
I disagree with having that option and believe the elected mayor should have the choice of their deputy.
It would make for a less conflicting and more efficient council if the mayor could select someone they know, trust and who is on the same page as them rather than someone who could be resentful of not getting the top job and not be supportive of the mayor.
Is it illegal or unethical for me to call who I want as mayor, and ask who they would like me to vote for as their deputy?
Victor Marshall, Meander
It is all well and good for these hopefuls in the council elections to put up glossy billboards with their pictures on them cadging our number one vote or putting their views in an article in The Examiner.
But how many have actually got out and and actually spoken to the actual rate payers out there and listened to their concerns?
I have had one speak to me recently about my concerns about all-day parking in my area.
That person will get my number one vote for mayor and alderman, the rest of the candidates are not getting my vote.
I hope other ratepayers think the same.
Kerry Nielsen, Invermay
There have been numerous letters in The Examiner from readers who say what a waste of public money the Tasmanian government of the day want to spend on a new AFL stadium in the south of the state.
I couldnt agree more.
We have recently had to travel on the Bass Highway to Launceston from Shearwater for medical appointments.
The condition of the road, in many places, is appalling and downright dangerous.
The road teams appear to be busy just patching up the holes as well as grading the gravel on the side of the road.
Surely they should be fixing the entire road surface?
Perhaps the government think they will get more votes by pandering to the football supporters in the state, whereas surely they should be providing finance for road repairs, improving hospital, child and aged care facilities, decent wages for our nursing staff and providing accommodation for the homeless.
The list goes on.
Sheelagh Down, Shearwater
I'm all for the culling of deer if needed, but absolutely not in this manner.
You can't clean kill an animal on the run .
I'm dead against this idea.
Tammy Clark, Westbury
