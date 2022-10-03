The Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge supporting youth mental health and suicide prevention is set to return to Launceston to mark its 20th anniversary on November 20.
The event, which is expected to attract up to 700 participants rising across Launceston bike routes of lengths varying between 10 kilometers and 70 kilometers, will raise funds for Australian Rotary Health, and mental health research organisation the Black Dog Institute.
Craig Perkins, chair of the Tamar Valley Cycle Challenge Committee of Rotary Club of Central Launceston, said aside from raising funds for the charities, the event was aimed at raising awareness of the mental health issues affecting younger Tasmanians.
"You'd be surprised to find anybody that has hasn't been touched by somebody with a mental health challenge, particularly young people, and I think continuing to raise awareness around that ... is really important," he said.
This year's event is particularly focused on raising funds for organisations researching suicide prevention for younger people aged up to 12 years old.
The event is expected to raise about $20,000, which will be used to fund suicide prevention programmes at Rotary Health, as well as support a trial development of Black Dog Institute's LifeBuoy - a phone app aimed at helping young people develop strategies to manage suicidal thoughts.
"Should that trial be successful, then this funding will help support the rollout of that app in the coming years," he said.
He said turnout last year was reduced by poor weather.
"Hopefully the weather's good and it's a good ride through the Tamar Valley," Mr Perkins said.
Launceston City Councilor Alan Harris said the event this year included new bike routes including a 10-kilometer "family" run through to Tailgate.
