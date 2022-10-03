Members of a local group aimed at providing retirees with a social outlet gathered in Launceston this week to celebrate a national event.
Morning teas, picnics, and lunches were held across Australia on Saturday to commemorate Probus Day.
This year's initiative centred on the positive social connections Probus Clubs provide to their participants.
According to the organisation's website, friendships are formed among members through monthly meetings - often attended by guest speakers - as well as via a range of activities including funtions, trips, and outings.
The leadup and aftermath of the day were celebrated in Launceston as the Town Hall was lit up in the group's colours - blue and gold - from September 30 to October 3.
On that final day, members from the Trevallyn Probus Club - formed three years ago - celebrated the event at the Legana Tavern.
The club is one of ten in Launceston, a number which is split between male or female groups, and combined ones, like Trevallyn's.
President Andrea Arnold said the club - which had grown from nine members to 23 - held meetings on the third Monday of each month at the Trevallyn Bowls Club, running from 10am to noon.
"Our main goal is to provide friendship, fellowship, and fun for retirees and semi-retirees," she said.
"I stayed home to raise the kids and didn't mix with a lot of people over that time, so this has been fantastic for me because I've become much more outgoing and have made lots of new friends."
According to Ms Arnold, the group started after a meeting was held at the Tailrace Centre in October of 2019, and, since then, its growth had occurred organically through people hearing about the initiative and calling up to join, as well as members bringing along friends to monthly meetings.
Secretary June Pearton said she encouraged anyone who was eligible to come out and enjoy a lunch, coffee, or day bus trip.
"Once you've retired after becoming so accustomed to working all the time, you do have to look around and find things to do," she said.
"Attending Probus is wonderful for your mood, because all of the members are so friendly to one and other, so I can honestly say I look forward to attending each of the meetings."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians.
