Launceston units plunge 11%, recent gains wiped out

With interest rates rising, the value of units and flats in Launceston have tumbled about 11.5 per cent on average over the past three months, according to the latest property value survey by research firm Corelogic.
Unit values in Launceston and the North East fell by 1.5 per cent in September, to an average of $410,976, and by 11.5 per cent over the three-month period July-September, according to the data.
The recent falls have wiped out most of the gains made in unit property values in the past year, with Launceston and north east unit prices now just 2.7 per cent above the levels seen a year ago.
In Hobart, the average house price fell by 1.4 per cent during September, while average unit prices dropped 1.1 per cent.
After a boom in values over the recent years, Tasmanian property prices began falling earlier this year, after the Reserve Bank started an aggressive cycle of interest rate rises, scaring thousands of potential property buyers out of the market.
As part of its campaign to stamp out inflation, the central bank has pumped up interest rates five times since May, and is expected to increase again at its meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
Launceston house prices also continued to fall in September, the data showed, but the pace of the decline seems to be slowing - in line with property values throughout Australia, said Corelogic research director, Tim Lawless.
Values in the city fell by 1.2 per cent in September - a smaller fall than the 1.9 per cent fall seen in August, suggesting an arrest to the property market downturn.
"It is probably too early to suggest the housing market has moved through the worst of the downturn. It's possible we have seen the initial shock of a rapid rise in interest rates pass through the market," Mr Lawless said.
"However, if interest rates continue to rise as rapidly as they have since May, we could see the rate of decline in housing values accelerate once again."
Terry Robinson, manager director at Peter Lees Real Estate, said local house buyers are still anticipating price falls.
"We haven't yet seen a [market] turnaround, they scared the living daylights out of everyone with the rate rises ... I think a recovery is still afew months off, but the year end may see a slightly better market than now," he said.
He also said the sharp fall in unit values in Launceston in recent months was due to the lower volume of transactions in the market.
"Anything with less volume is more volatile ... plus first home buyers go more for houses than units," he said.
In the north west and west, house prices fell in value by 0.9 per cent during September, while data on units was unavailable due to the small number of sales.
