The latest Corelogic research data shows a sharp drop in Launceston unit prices.

By Benjamin Seeder
October 3 2022 - 5:30pm
Launceston units plunge 11%, recent gains wiped out

With interest rates rising, the value of units and flats in Launceston have tumbled about 11.5 per cent on average over the past three months, according to the latest property value survey by research firm Corelogic.

