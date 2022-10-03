State Emergency Services Tasmania has urged residents in the state's North and North West to prepare for 90-kilometre wind gusts and heavy rainfall later in the week.
The Bureau of Meterology has predicted the strong winds will affect the North West, including King Island, and warned the east-north-east wind direction was unusual for the area.
SES acting director Leon Smith said the wind direction combined with wet soil would increase the risk of downed trees, and said residents should prepare their properties.
"Tasmanians need to be aware that this weather is coming, and they need to prepare accordingly," Mr Smith said.
He also said heavy rain was predicted to hit the North on Thursday, in line with other wet weather events predicted across the country's east-coast.
The rain is expected to continue into Friday, which Mr Smith said would likely impact swollen river systems at risk of flooding.
"This means knowing your flood risk and understanding whether your street and home are prone to flooding," he said.
SES said anyone who could potentially be affected by the weather events should clear gutters and drains, and have a plan for managing livestock.
In the event of emergency:
