SES have warned 90-kilometre winds and heavy rainfall may hit the state's North and North West mid-week

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:45am, first published 3:41am
SES acting director Leon Smith has urged Tasmanians to prepare for wild weather this week. Picture file

State Emergency Services Tasmania has urged residents in the state's North and North West to prepare for 90-kilometre wind gusts and heavy rainfall later in the week.

