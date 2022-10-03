The Examiner
Former state parliamentarian and Minister for Resources Paul Harriss passed away over the weekend.

Former parliamentarian Paul Harriss passed away over the weekend after a battle with prostate cancer.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Monday paid tribute to former Liberal parliamentary colleague, "friend" and "mentor", Paul Harriss, who passed away over the weekend after a two-year battle with prostate cancer.

